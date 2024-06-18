Watch Now
Stretch of Ute Highway east of Lyons closed Tuesday afternoon due to motorcycle crash

The highway reopened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 18, 2024

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist and deer collided on Ute Highway just east of Lyons on Tuesday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital with severe injuries.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that it was investigating a crash along the 5300 block of Ute Highway, between Lyons and Hygiene. Colorado State Patrol was also at the scene.

The sheriff's office said a motorcycle, which was carrying two people, crashed into a deer. At least one of the people on the motorcycle had severe injuries and was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

All eastbound traffic was closed at US 36 and westbound traffic was closed at N. 61st Street. Drivers in the area were asked to use alternative routes until the highway reopened around 5 p.m.

It is not clear if the deer survived the crash.

