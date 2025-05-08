Stretch of Fraser River Valley Trail in Winter Park to close for about 3 weeks

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A stretch of the Fraser River Valley Trail in Winter Park will close around Memorial Day for about three weeks.

A project to repave this section is expected to begin the week after Memorial Day, but the Town of Winter Park will publish the official start date on its website once it is solidified.

The closure will span from about 0.3 miles south of Roam Way on the north end to where the trail connects to Trademark Drive. This closure runs about 1.6 miles.



"The project will create a better, smoother trail experience going forward," the Town of Winter Park's website reads.

A $250,000 grant from the Grand County Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails program will cover 38.5% of the total project cost. The construction schedule may shift depending on weather and temperatures, but is expected to last two to three weeks.

Town of Winter Park

“This is an important investment in one of our most popular community trails,” said Jamie Wolter, public works director for the Town of Winter Park. “Not only is this trail popular for visitors and recreation, but many community members also use this trail to commute to work and visit our local businesses. We aim to create a safer, more enjoyable experience for all users.”

The Fraser River Valley Trail was constructed more than a decade ago. After years of damage due to weather, drainage issues and natural use, the trail now has cracks and other issues that will be addressed by this repair project.

Town of Winter Park

The Town of Winter Park said other parts of the trail, including the area around Roam Ponds, will require extra effort to repair. That work will be completed later.

In addition, the Town of Winter Park said trail improvements will begin on the Vasquez Creek Trail by mid-May. This project is estimated to take about three months to complete, and will start where the trail winds behind the skate park at Hideaway Park and continue toward Confluence Park, where the construction will end. Click here to learn more about this trail work.