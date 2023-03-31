Watch Now
Street sweeping season begins next week on Election Day, Denver

Move your car dudes, avoid getting a $50 ticket
Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 31, 2023
DENVER – Sweater season will soon be over in Denver (haha, it won’t be), but another kind of season is upon us – and it begins on Election Day.

Street sweeping season returns Tuesday, April 4, and Denverites are asked to check the red and white signs on their block for parking restrictions and to move their car on their street sweeping day to avoid getting a $50 ticket.

“Denver’s annual street sweeping program removes dirt and debris off city streets, keeping it out of our air and water and making our environment cleaner and healthier,” city officials said in a news release Friday. “The removal of debris also prevents storm sewer inlets from getting clogged. DOTI also reminds people not to sweep leaves into the street.”

Don’t know when your street sweeping day is going to be? City officials said you can sign up for email and text reminders at the city’s new online services hub here.

Street sweeping season runs through November.

