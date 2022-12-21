Strasburg teacher arrested after allegedly sexually abusing exchange student

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A teacher at Strasburg High School was arrested on allegations that he sexually assaulted an exchange student who was staying with him.

On Nov. 22, a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse from the Colorado Department of Human Services, which said the report involved a 15-year-old exchange student and the host adult, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The adult was also a teacher at Strasburg High School.

After an investigation, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse, as well as one count of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, the sheriff's office said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Clifford Smith, 66, of Strasburg.

Smith was taken into custody on the evening of Dec. 19. He was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.

No other details were immediately available.