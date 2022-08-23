Stolen, damaged equipment leads to RTD A-line disruption in Denver

DENVER — The RTD A-line service in Denver has been disrupted “until further notice” after crews discovered stolen and damaged equipment on the heavy rail line Tuesday.

A-line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Central Park and 40th and Airport (Gateway Park) stations until further notice.

Additionally, passengers should expect delays of up to 45 minutes on operating sections of the line.

According to RTD, crews discovered stolen and damaged ground wires near the Chambers and Sable crossings, which were causing issues with the gates and train safety systems at those locations.

Maintenance crews are working on repairs, but there is no estimated time as to when these repairs will be completed.