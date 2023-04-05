Watch Now
Stepmom in murder trial over boy's death says 'I don't kill'

Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 05, 2023
DENVER (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old Colorado boy found dead in Florida, took the stand to testify against his now ex-wife, who is on trial for killing the boy.

Albert Stauch answered questions on Wednesday about a series of phone calls he made to Letecia Stauch to try to find out what happened to his son, Gannon.

With law enforcement listening in, he said he played along with accounts she offered to try to find out the truth. She said she wanted immunity before talking.

Prosecutors say Letecia Stauch stabbed Gannon 18 times and shot him.

Local News

Prosecutors challenge insanity claim in Letecia Stauch's murder trial

Robert Garrison
6:52 PM, Apr 03, 2023

Letecia Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

