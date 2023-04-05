Stepmom in murder trial over boy's death says 'I don't kill'

DENVER (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old Colorado boy found dead in Florida, took the stand to testify against his now ex-wife, who is on trial for killing the boy.
Albert Stauch answered questions on Wednesday about a series of phone calls he made to Letecia Stauch to try to find out what happened to his son, Gannon.
With law enforcement listening in, he said he played along with accounts she offered to try to find out the truth. She said she wanted immunity before talking.
Prosecutors say Letecia Stauch stabbed Gannon 18 times and shot him.
Letecia Stauch has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
