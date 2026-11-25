PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Rodgers will be inactive for the game, the team said in a statement late Tuesday night.

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Steelers (6-4) have lost two in a row and Rodgers struggled in both games, though the receiving corps has been depleted.

Rudolph has started just 19 games in seven seasons with the Steelers and Titans, going 9-9-1. He went 3-0 down the stretch in 2023 while filling in for Kenny Pickett and led Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Rodgers returned for his 22nd and final season in the NFL to reunite with coach Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin. Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay following the 2010 season.

On Monday, McCarthy said Rodgers is the starter. That changed a day later. Rodgers wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report.

It’s a stunning move for the Steelers considering Rodgers’ relationship with McCarthy and the alternative. Rodgers has an 86.6 passer rating, which is the lowest in his career. Rudolph’s career passer rating is 84.3.

Rodgers has been sacked 31 times this season, including five times in a 19-16 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. He completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one TD with no picks.

Rodgers actually led the team in rushing with 29 yards, including a 12-yard scamper. Wide receiver DK Metcalf had just one catch on four targets before he was ejected from the game. Veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t play. Pittsburgh’s leading receiver against the Eagles was Max Hurleman, a guy making his NFL debut.