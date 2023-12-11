Steamboat set to open North America's longest, fastest 10-person gondola

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — North America’s longest and fastest gondola is set to start whisking skiers up Sunshine Peak in Steamboat Springs.

The completed Wild Blue Gondola will officially began operations at Steamboat Ski Resort Friday.

“This is what everyone has been waiting for,” said Dave Hunter, resort lead for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation, in a news release. “The game changer that Wild Blue is for Steamboat and the industry is indisputable. I can’t wait to see the first skiers and riders take advantage of the new ride.”

It will take only 13 minutes to go from Steamboat Square past the Greenhorn Ranch mid-station to the top of Sunshine Peak.

The resort will celebrate the completion of Wild Blue Gondola with a grand opening at 9 a.m. on Friday at the lower terminal adjacent to Steamboat Square.