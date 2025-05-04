Steamboat Lake fisherman dies in possible drowning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A fisherman died Saturday after his inflatable bellyboat overturned at Steamboat Lake State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Sunday.

Park rangers said they found the victim submerged and strapped to the overturned float tube. He was not wearing a life vest.

The man was pronounced dead after his body was recovered from the water.

The body was turned over to the Routt County Coroner, who will release the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

Witnesses reported the victim was fishing near the Rainbow Ridge day-use area on the park's west side. Steady winds with strong gusts were reported at the time of the incident.

“The incident yesterday is tragic, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the victim's family and friends,” said David Goff, Park Ranger at Steamboat Lake State Park. “We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear a PFD while recreating on the water.”

Rangers urge people to wear life vests while on the water, as cold water temperatures can lead to dangerous conditions, including hypothermia and cold water shock.