'Steadily getting worse': Northglenn neighborhood concerned about speeding, crashes

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Neighbors in a Northglenn neighborhood are sharing concerns about speeding drivers and recent crashes in the area.

Neighbor Chris Cimino reached out to Denver7 this week because he wanted to raise awareness about the issues he said he and his neighbors have been dealing with near Irma Drive and Truda Drive.



Cimino said his family has lived in the neighborhood since 2021 and the issue of speeding has only gotten worse.

"Speeding is every day, 24/7. I mean literally, it'll be the middle of night. You'll hear cars racing down, sometimes you’ll see two cars going the same direction, like racing down the street," Cimino said. "...A year ago, we saw a car flipped on its roof right on the corner, diagonally across from us."

Last week, a driver hit Ciminio's wife's parked car, which was in their driveway.

Chris Cimino

"It's only gotten worse, and it's steadily getting worse and worse to the point it will result in loss of life. It's just a matter of time at this point," he added.

He has launched a petition urging the city to conduct a traffic study. So far, Cimino said he has collected around 17 signatures from neighbors.



"We want action at this point. We're tired of [hearing] 'We're looking into it,'" he said.



Denver7 took these concerns to the City of Northglenn. City officials said they're aware of the issue and have plans in the works to increase safety.



"Traffic is a big concern in Northglenn, so we tend to be pretty responsive because we want people to be safe," said Diana Wilson, director of communications for the city.



Wilson said they're looking at three solutions. The first is adding more signage before stop signs. The second is a public service announcement that was put together by Northglenn police officers to remind drivers about the rules of the road. Lastly, Wilson said they also plan to increase police patrols in the intersection.

"We want our community to stay safe, and we want our neighborhoods to feel like they're being safe and know that their concerns matter to us," Wilson said.



Cimino said he has heard the city make promises about this intersection before and hopes they follow through.

"I should be able to cross (an) intersection (in) my neighborhood without playing Russian Roulette for my life," he said. "Halloween night, slow down — be cautious. These are our kids. This is the next generation."