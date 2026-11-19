DENVER — City officials told a Denver City Council committee Wednesday that state law leaves Denver with almost no power to regulate Waymo’s driverless cars, even as they say the company plans to expand across the metro.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Denver Police Department briefed the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Wednesday. According to a presentation, Colorado Senate Bill 17-213 declared the regulation of automated driving systems a matter of statewide concern, which fully preempts cities from regulating any part of autonomous vehicle testing or operations.

That means the city can’t permit the vehicles or require data sharing, a transportation department official told the committee.

Waymo’s permit comes from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, which classifies the vehicles as “luxury limousines” because it had no autonomous vehicle application, the official said. The city cannot influence or revoke that permit, and under state law Waymo checked a box certifying its technology was safe, with no public official weighing in.

Waymo launched to the public in September and operates 60 vehicles across 50 square miles, according to the presentation. City official said Waymo has told the city it will likely expand late this year, with the goal of full metro service and approval to serve Denver International Airport. The airport has allowed mapping on its private roads but has not approved operations, the official said.

Waymo’s service area also extends slightly into Lakewood.

Waymo did not send a representative to the meeting, the committee chair said.

The city’s role is limited. Autonomous vehicles must follow all traffic and parking rules, the presentation said. Denver police will be able to mail citations from automated vehicle identification cameras to the owner, and the transportation department can enforce parking violations. A Denver police lieutenant said the department has responded to four crashes involving Waymo since it began driving in Denver. All four were low-level, caused no injuries and involved property damage only, and Waymo was not at fault in any of them, he said. In three, the Waymo was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The lieutenant said police also took two reports of Waymo being the victim of crimes, one of harassment and one of vandalism. The district attorney declined to prosecute both. One involved a person who has stopped in front of and thrown eggs at Waymo vehicles in as many as 30 incidents, he said.

During Wednesday's briefing officials said Denver Police is working to integrate a tool that will field interview reports so officers can track low-level incidents that aren’t crimes, such as a Waymo driving into a Denver farmers market.

The transportation official said the vehicle treated a moved road closure sign as the edge of the road, and Waymo has since adjusted its closure timing. The official said Waymo has also driven into active paving operations, including wet asphalt.

Several council members voiced frustration. One said the state rushed autonomous vehicle legislation through and left the city unable to protect public health, safety and welfare. The chair said Waymo “just kind of appeared” without notice to council. Committee members also raised concerns about wheelchair access, since the official said no state law requires accessible vehicles, and about out-of-state license plates. The city official said he would follow up on the plates.

City officials said the city has met with the Colorado Department of Transportatin about autonomous vehicles but has not discussed the issue with the Public Utilities Commission. They said state legislative changes are anticipated as early as next year, and that the city will begin working with the state when the session opens in January 2027.

The acknowledgment of the gap in accountability when it comes to the technology comes as more companies are also considering Denver.

Zoox Inc. began test mapping this fall in Denver and will "begin occasional manual operations in Boulder, from mid-November through the winter," according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Tesla has had conversations with the city. according to city leaders and the trucking company Stack AV operates near the airport and on Peña Boulevard. Aurora trucking is expected to deploy in 2027, according to the presentation.

Outside the meeting, drivers’ groups called for tighter rules. Tewodros Atalay, an organizer with Colorado Independent Drivers United, said there are more than 35,000 rideshare drivers in Colorado, and his group wants a strong regulatory framework or a complete ban. Michael Ford of Drivers Cooperative Colorado said he doesn’t think Denver is ready for autonomous vehicles.

“I don’t think we’ve caught up with the technology yet,” Ford said.

Denver resident Emily Landly said she had a good Waymo experience in San Francisco but thinks regulations need to be tighter, and that accountability shouldn’t fall on consumers.