Stamped for Cameron: How the annual Evergreen Lake Plunge supports adventures for people with disabilities

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Hundreds of people wearing all different outfits lined up to ring the new year in with a chilly splash by jumping into the frigid waters of Lake Evergreen Wednesday.

Not only is the annual event filled with smiles and memorable stories, but it also goes toward supporting the Evergreen Park and Recreation District's INSPIRE program, which provides adventures for people with disabilities.

"The program started 31 years ago, and I started the program. A young man, Michael, who has Down syndrome, came in with his mom and said, 'I want to do something,' and there wasn’t a program. Now we have over 137 people participating in our program," INSPIRE Program Supervisor Maren Schreiber said.

Maggy Wolanske

This year, the event was capped at an all-time high of 500 plungers, and a $50 donation was made to support the program. The plunge is a major event for Active4All Evergreen, as the foundation raises funds for the INSPIRE program to help with scholarships, programming, and purchasing specialized equipment.

Maggy Wolanske

The Frost family has seen firsthand the benefits of the INSPIRE program, as their 10-year-old son Cameron participates in it.

"A lot of times, especially in smaller communities like this, it's hard to find help with kiddos with disabilities. So, it's really been great because he gets to go all over the place with the INSPIRE program. They go somewhere different every day," Lindsay Frost said.

Lindsay Frost could be spotted throughout the morning checking in the polar plungers and ensuring they were registered for the event. She explained she did not have time to get the official logo on the stamp, and that's how the Cameron stamp came about.

Maggy Wolanske

"My daughter had the wonderful idea that we have the stamp with my son's name on it, which is Cameron, and he's right here with me, but he is also in the INSPIRE program here with Maren and everyone," Lindsay Frost said.

Cameron could be spotted with his dad, Clint Frost, as the two were dressed up as Curious George and the Man with the Yellow Hat. Clint participated in the Evergreen Lake jump and shared the impact the INSPIRE program has had on their family.

Maggy Wolanske

"The INSPIRE program has been instrumental. Cameron participates every summer, and they get him out in the community. They get him up into the mountains. They are just a great group of people that provide invaluable service here to the community," Clint Frost said.

While plungers were dressed differently, some with strategy and others with crazy costumes for fun, each person was reminded of Cameron and the program the event supports. Schreiber people can go online to learn more about the program or contact her directly.