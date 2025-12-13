Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stalled semi hauling windmill components shuts down lane on E-470 near Aurora

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A broken down semi hauling windmill drivetrain components has shut down one lane of E-470 Saturday morning.

The semi stalled at milepost 20 near Aurora, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said the windmill drivetrain components shifted, causing the trailer to break and drag across the road.

The semi came to a complete stop, but no injuries were reported.

The southbound Exit 20 lane will face an extended closure while crews remove the semi.

