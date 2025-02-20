Watch Now
Spring musicals return to Colorado high school stages for the 2025 season

Denver7 morning anchor and musical super fan Nicole Brady compiled a list of shows coming to high school stages throughout the Front Range.
Denver7 morning anchor and musical super fan Nicole Brady has compiled a list of shows coming to high school stages across the Front Range. Don't see your school on the list? Email her at Nicole.Brady@Denver7.com.

 
27J Schools

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Aurora Public Schools 

Boulder Valley School District

Cherry Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County School District

Greeley-Evans School District 6

Jeffco Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Mapleton School District

Poudre School District

St. Vrain School District

Thompson School District

  • Loveland High School: "Mamma Mia!": March 13-15 
  • Mountain View High School: "Cinderella": Feb. 2727-March 1  
  • Thompson Valley High School: "Little Women": March 6-8

Weld RE 5J and Weld RE-4

Windsor High School: "Mamma Mia!": March 13-15

Other

