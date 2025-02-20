Spring musicals return to Colorado high school stages for the 2025 season

Denver7 morning anchor and musical super fan Nicole Brady has compiled a list of shows coming to high school stages across the Front Range. Don't see your school on the list? Email her at Nicole.Brady@Denver7.com.
27J Schools
- Riverdale Ridge High School: "William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night": Feb. 27-March 2
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Horizon High School: "The Addams Family": March 6-8
- Legacy High School: "A Chorus Line: Teen Edition": March 26-29
- Northglenn High School: "Chicago": March 6-8
Aurora Public Schools
- Aurora Central and Burrell Performing Arts: "In the Heights": May 1-3 Tickets at door
- Gateway High School "Hadestown: Teen Edition"Feb. 27-March 1
- Hinkley High School: "Situationships": April 10-11
- Vista PEAK Preparatory Les Miserables School EditionFeb. 27-March 1
Boulder Valley School District
- Boulder High School "Matilda the Musical": March 12-15
- Broomfield High School: "The Little Mermaid": March 13-15
- Centaurus High School: "Peter and the Starcatcher": March 13-15
- Monarch High School: "Shrek the Musical": March 13-15
Cherry Creek School District
- Cherokee Trail HS: "These Shining Lives": Feb. 27-March 1
- Cherry Creek HS: "Hadestown: Teen Edition": March 5-8
- Eaglecrest High School "9 to 5 the Musical" Feb. 27-March 1
- Overland High School: "The Little Mermaid": Feb. 27-March 1
Denver Public Schools
- East High School: "Mary Poppins" : March 6-9
- George Washington High School: "Mean Girls": March 13-15
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy: "All Shook Up": April 9-12
- North High School: "Shrek the Musical": April 10-12
- Thomas Jefferson High School: "Anastasia": March 6-8
Douglas County School District
- Castle View High School: "Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson Apt. 2B": April 16-19
- Chaparral High School: "Hadestown: Teen Edition": Feb. 20-March 1
- Douglas County High School: "Mamma Mia!": Feb. 20-22 & Feb. 27- Mar 1
- Highlands Ranch High School: "Anastasia": Feb. 26-March 1
- Mountain Vista High School: "Cash on Delivery": Feb 20-22
- Parker Performing Arts School: "A Wrinkle in Time": April 3-5
- Ponderosa High School: "Urinetown": April 10-12
- Rock Canyon High School: "Seussical the Musical": March 27-29
- ThunderRidge High School: "Cinderella": April 3-5 & April 10-12
Greeley-Evans School District 6
- Greeley West High School: "Hadestown Teen Edition": April 11-12 & April 18-19
Jeffco Public Schools
- Arvada High School: "Now. Hear. This.": April 10-11
- Arvada West High School "Sweeney Todd" March 5-8
- Bear Creek High School: "Hadestown: Teen Edition": Feb. 27-March 1
- Chatfield High School "Guys and Dolls"Feb 27-March 1
- Columbine High School: "Cinderella": Feb 27-March 1
- Dakota Ridge High School: "Shrek the Musical": March 6-8
- Evergreen/Conifer High School "Legally Blonde" Feb 27-March 1
- Green Mountain High School: "Mamma Mia!": March 6-8
- Lakewood High School: "Nice Work If You Can Get It": March 6-8
- Pomona High School: "Mamma Mia!": April 10-12
- Ralston Valley High School: "Legally Blonde": March 5-8
- Standley Lake High School: "Cinderella": March 6-8
- Wheat Ridge High School: "The Music Man": March 6-8
Littleton Public Schools
- Arapahoe High School: "County Fair": March 13-15
- Heritage High School: "Mamma Mia": March 13-15
- Littleton High School: "Cinderella": March 6-8
Mapleton School District
- Mapleton Arts Center (MAC): "Radium Girls": April 3-5
Poudre School District
- Fort Collins High School: "Amelie": April 10-12
- Fossil Ridge High School: "Carrie the Musical": April 10-12
- Poudre High School: "Six the Musical": April 24-27
- Timnath Middle High School: "Cinderella": April 11-12
St. Vrain School District
- Erie High School: "Into the Woods": March 6-8
- Frederick High School: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat": April 24-May 3
- Longmont High School: "Little Women": April 24-26
- Lyons High School: "Freaky Friday": Feb 27-March 1
- Mead High School: "Mamma Mia!": April 9-12
- Niwot High School: "Footloose": April 3-12
- Skyline High School: "Little Shop of Horrors": April 3-5
Thompson School District
- Loveland High School: "Mamma Mia!": March 13-15
- Mountain View High School: "Cinderella": Feb. 2727-March 1
- Thompson Valley High School: "Little Women": March 6-8
Weld RE 5J and Weld RE-4
Windsor High School: "Mamma Mia!": March 13-15
Other
- Valor Christian High School: "Hadestown: Teen Edition": Feb 28 -March 8
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.