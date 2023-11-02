Spirit Airlines will pull out of Denver airport in early 2024

Spirit Airlines is departing Denver International Airport early next year as the budget carrier struggles financially.

Spirit will no longer fly in and out of Denver as of Jan. 9, DIA spokeswoman Stephanie Figuero told The Denver Post in an email. Spirit, which started flying out of Denver in May 2012, operated out of just one gate on Concourse C, she said.

Spirit’s passenger traffic at DIA this year has amounted to just 0.8% of the airport’s market share, reflecting declining traffic for the airline in recent years, according to DIA reports. In 2019, Spirit’s market share was 2.1% at the airport.

The airline will offer refunds for those with booked flights after Jan. 9, 2024.

