Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Loveland Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Eisenhower Boulevard and N. Denver Avenue.

Based on the initial investigation, the police department said it found that a 26-year-old man — later identified as Dustin Kirby — was driving a black Dodge Ram eastbound on E. Eisenhower Boulevard and ran a red light at N. Denver Avenue. His car collided with a tan Subaru Legacy, which was traveling northbound on N. Denver Avenue. A 33-year-old man was driving the Subaru, a 22-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat, and a 34-year-old was in the rear seat.

Both passengers in the Subaru were thrown from the vehicle following impact. The driver was partially ejected, police said, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two passengers were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Kirby was not injured and was booked into the Larimer County jail.

Police said they suspect speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Kirby was booked for one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of driving under the influence.

The deceased driver has not been identified.