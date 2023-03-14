Watch Now
Southwest is adding deicing trucks after December breakdown that CEO blames Denver weather for causing

David Zalubowski/AP
A Southwest Airlines jetliner head down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 14, 2023
Southwest Airlines says it's buying more deicing trucks and taking other steps to avoid another fiasco like the widespread cancellations it suffered in December.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said Tuesday that the airline now understands what went wrong, and it wasn't bad technology. He blames extremely cold weather that forced Southwest to stop flying at some airports including in Denver and Chicago.

So Southwest is buying more deicing trucks and lining up additional deicing pads at key airports.

The airline says it's also buying more engine covers and heaters, and will increase staffing during extremely cold weather.

