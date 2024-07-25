Southwest flyers react to the company ditching 'open seating'

DENVER — There are big changes coming to Southwest Airlines starting next year as the company gets rid of its signature open seating model.

Currently, passengers check-in for their flight and are assigned a number to get in line during boarding. Once they're on-board, they are free to take whatever seat they'd like. That will go away and it will be replaced with assigned seating.

It's something Southwest has been known for more than 50 years, but company officials said after polling it's own customers and potential travelers aboard their airline, the choice was clear.

Southwest officials said 80% of their customers and 86% of potential customers prefer an assigned seat. The reaction from travelers across the nation has been mixed.

"Shock and awe to some extent, it probably doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, but it's one of the things that seems like it defined Southwest," said Chris Spence, who travels with his wife and kids using Southwest.

"I actually kind of like that. I wonder it's going to change the prices. But there's something about knowing I'm going to be on the aisle or I'm going to be by the window, especially being tall," said Jeneine Welch, a Southwest flyer.

"I was livid, because the reason I fly with Southwest is because of their flexibility and the lack of assigned seating," said another traveler, Cynthia Reed.

In addition to the company's research, they said they did over eight million simulation-based boarding trials before making their decision.

Southwest will also offer a premium, extended legroom options, although pricing for any of the changes have not been determined yet. A spokesperson with Southwest told Denver7 more details on that would be released in September.

In a statement, President, CEO & Vice Chairman of Southwest's Board, Bob Jordan said:

"Moving to assigned seating and offering premium legroom options will be a transformational change that cuts across almost all aspects of the Company. Although our unique open seating model has been a part of Southwest Airlines since our inception, our thoughtful and extensive research makes it clear this is the right choice— at the right time—for our Customers, our People, and our Shareholders. We are excited to incorporate Customer and Employee feedback to design a unique experience that only Southwest can deliver. We have been building purposefully to this change as part of a comprehensive upgrade to the Southwest experience as we focus on Customer expectations – and it will unlock new sources of revenue consistent with our laser focus on delivering improved financial performance."

Passengers Denver7 spoke with said another main draw to Southwest is their policy of allowing passengers to check two bags for free. That policy is remaining in place and is not changing.

With Southwest's open seating rule ending, Denver7 asked frequent travelers their advice on how handle the unique boarding experience.

"I think it's willing to be flexible, so I'm kind of happy with anything I've ridden on all parts of the plane," said Reed.

"Get it in your mind that you're going to have a seat, and it may not be exactly where you want, but you're going to have a seat, and just let it go," said Welch.

"Some people get a little touchy. This morning, there was a guy in line and I [had to ask], 'What's your number?' And he was like, 'This is it.' So I'm like, 'Okay then. I am in the right spot.' You know, people be people," explained Michelle Polson of handling confrontational customers who are unfamiliar with Southwest's boarding process.