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Southwest flight returns to Denver International Airport following hydraulics-related alert

Southwest Airlines
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Southwest Airlines
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DENVER — A Southwest Airlines flight that was headed to Fort Myers returned to Denver International Airport on Saturday after the pilots received a hydraulics-related maintenance indication during departure, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

The spokesperson added that the pilots followed procedures and “landed the aircraft uneventfully,” and that the airline will accommodate its customers to Fort Myers on another aircraft.

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