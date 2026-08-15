Southwest Denver shooting sends three to hospital, police say

An overnight shooting in Denver's Harvey Park neighborhood sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning, Denver police say.

Police first posted about the shooting in the 2100 block of S. Sheridan Boulevard just after 1 a.m., saying one person had been taken to the hospital. Two others self-transported to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the extent of injuries for all three people was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to develop suspect information, the post said.

This is a developing story that may be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.