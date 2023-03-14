Southbound lanes of Kipling closed at I-70 for police work

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Kipling are closed at 50th Avenue as police work to contact suspects inside a car near Interstate 70.
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said traffic is being diverted north from the westbound I-70 off-ramp at Kipling.
The Arvada Police Department is working to contact multiple suspects inside a car that crashed into several other cars.
Nobody has been injured, police said.
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is handling the road closures.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
