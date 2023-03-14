Watch Now
Southbound lanes of Kipling closed at I-70 for police work

Kipling crash_Wheat Ridge Police Department
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 17:38:43-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Kipling are closed at 50th Avenue as police work to contact suspects inside a car near Interstate 70.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said traffic is being diverted north from the westbound I-70 off-ramp at Kipling.

The Arvada Police Department is working to contact multiple suspects inside a car that crashed into several other cars.

Nobody has been injured, police said.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is handling the road closures.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

