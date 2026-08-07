Southbound I-25 closed near Greenwood Village after crash

One person was taken to the hospital and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed after a crash near Greenwood Village on Thursday night, officials said.
South Metro Fire Rescue and Greenwood Village Police announced they were on the scene of the crash just north of Arapahoe Road around 9:40 p.m.
Officials advised alternate routes and did not provide an estimated time for reopening. No updates were provided about the condition of the person taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Broncos training camp continues
Extreme heat leaves Northern Colorado's unhoused community searching for relief
More fallout from Golden Fire Dept. racist doll display
CO teen baker with celiac disease shares her gluten-free recipes with the world
Jamestown community rallies to save beloved mercantile from potential sale to outside buyers
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.