Southbound I-25 closed near Greenwood Village after crash

One person was taken to the hospital and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed after a crash near Greenwood Village on Thursday night, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue and Greenwood Village Police announced they were on the scene of the crash just north of Arapahoe Road around 9:40 p.m.

Officials advised alternate routes and did not provide an estimated time for reopening. No updates were provided about the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story that may be updated.