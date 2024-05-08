Watch Now
Southbound I-25 closed between Belleview Avenue, Orchard Road due to crash

Posted at 1:18 PM, May 08, 2024
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed between E. Belleview Avenue and Orchard Road due to a crash.

Details on the crash were not available as of 1:15 p.m., but all lanes were blocked by the crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers who had come down the entrance ramp to I-25 just before the crash were seen on CDOT cameras turning around to go back up the ramp.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

