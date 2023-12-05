South Metro Fire Rescue trucking in 3,000 gallons of water for barn fire in unincorporated Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Due to a lack of fire hydrants, South Metro Fire Rescue crews are trucking in water to battle a barn fire burning in unincorporated Douglas County.

According to a social media post, the agency received multiple 911 reports of an outbuilding on fire in the 9400 block of Patty Lane near Jordan Road and Hess Road in unincorporated Douglas County.

Update: Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing a barn fire that threatened an adjacent home and spread to the grass. Forward process of the grass fire has been stopped. With no fire hydrants on this road, Tenders are trucking in water 3,000 gallons at time. pic.twitter.com/OEynI9fnHb — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 5, 2023

SMFR said the barn fire threatened an adjacent home and spread to the grass. Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the grass fire, according to the agency.

Since there are no fire hydrants on the road, tenders are trucking in water to the area, according to SMFR. The tenders are transporting 3,000 gallons at a time.

South Metro Fire Rescue

This is a developing story.