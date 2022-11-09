South Metro Fire Rescue responding to two-alarm fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters are working at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Centennial.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire, which ignited on S. Potomac Street, south of Arapahoe Road.



South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire appeared to have started in the building's generator room.

A column of smoke is highly visible in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.