Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

South Metro Fire Rescue responding to two-alarm fire in Centennial

centennial commercial building fire nov 9 2022
Denver7
centennial commercial building fire nov 9 2022
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 08:26:34-05

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters are working at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Centennial.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire, which ignited on S. Potomac Street, south of Arapahoe Road.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire appeared to have started in the building's generator room.

A column of smoke is highly visible in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

South Metro Fire Rescue responding to two-alarm fire in Centennial

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electionresults.png

Check latest election results | From across Colorado