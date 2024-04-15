Watch Now
South Metro Fire battalion chief responding to call injured in rollover crash

Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:22:14-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A South Metro Fire Rescue battalion chief, who was responding to a call, was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Centennial Monday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of E. Arapahoe Road and S. Havana Street, according to a SMFR social media post.

The SMFR post said the chief was responding emergent to a call when the crash occurred.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

