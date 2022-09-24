South Broadway bike lane expansion, improvements to begin Oct. 7

A major overhaul of South Broadway in Denver — including the expansion of a two-way protected bike lane, a dedicated lane for parking, improvements to pedestrian curb ramps, and more — is set to begin Oct. 7.

The project will be broken up into three phases, according to the City of Denver, with completion expected by fall 2023.

For those who get around primarily by bike, that can’t come soon enough. Denver7 met with three members of the Denver bicycle community for a ride down Broadway as they highlighted the dangers they currently perceive and the urgency they feel to see these improvements realized.

“It was terrifying trying to get across,” said Luchia Brown, an e-biker and advocate in Denver, of her ride down Broadway. “You know, it’s not a comfortable ride. There’s no protection at all. Anybody can change lanes right into you. People shout at you.”

“It is frightening, and this is keeping a lot of our neighbors off of bicycles, because they’re afraid to ride,” agreed fellow e-biker David Millis. “So, I’m impatient. At the same time, I’m happy that the city is moving forward. The goals are good. We are improving infrastructure. We just want to do it faster.”

Denver7 spoke to Luke Johnson with the Broadway Merchants Association about the bike lane expansion. He said some businesses, at first, were nervous about losing on-street parking and driving lanes for customers. Now, however, most businesses along Broadway are excited for the project to be completed. As shown in city diagrams, Broadway’s bike lane expansion will include a dedicated lane of on-street parking to cushion bikers from car traffic.

When all is said and done, Broadway’s protected bike lane will run from Center Avenue to 7th Ave. During the project, the City of Denver says customers will still have access to businesses along Broadway, but should expect intermittent lane closures and some sidewalk detours.

Those will be small prices to pay, if you ask Denver’s avid bikers.

“Bike lanes are one of the best ways to make car traffic evaporate,” said cyclist Chris Miller. “The air is cleaner. The streets are quieter. It’s a much more pleasant experience.”