Son of University of Northern Colorado president identified as man who died in Summit County avalanche

DENVER – The son of University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein was the man killed in an avalanche on New Year’s Eve in Summit County, a university spokesperson confirmed with Denver7 Tuesday.

Feinstein and his son, 22-year-old Nick, were in a backcountry area called The Numbers around 1 p.m. when they were caught in the avalanche. Nick was fully buried and was later pronounce deceased, according to the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG).

Rescue officials said in a news release Saturday Feinstein was partially buried, freed himself and was then able to ski to an area of cell service to call 911.

His son was discovered by a dog team until 3 p.m. that day.

In a statement provided to Denver7 Tuesday, university officials confirmed the death of the president’s son and said Feinstein did not sustain significant physical injuries. “Our thoughts are with the entire Feinstein family at this incredibly difficult time. President Feinstein and his family are back home in Greeley. We have no additional details at this time and ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected,” the statement read, in part.

Avalanche danger remains high for most of the northern and southwestern mountains, with Avalanche Warnings posted for the Flat Top, Elkhead Mountains, and the Park Range; the Grand and Battlement Mesas as well as the western portions of the Elk Mountains; and Uncompahgre Plateau through Tuesday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.