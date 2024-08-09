Someone is throwing rocks at cars in Jefferson County again, putting deputies on alert

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A series of rock-throwing incidents in Jefferson County is putting deputies on alert, more than a year after similar incidents in the county left seven drivers injured and a 20-year-old woman dead.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they are investigating a series of six incidents in which rocks were thrown at moving vehicles from another car traveling in the opposite direction. The attacks took place between July 19 and Aug. 4, primarily in the late evening or early morning hours in southern unincorporated Jefferson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

While all six vehicles were damaged, no injuries have been reported so far, deputies said.

“In one case, a rock struck the hood of a car, bounced into the windshield, shattering it. The other incidents resulted in damage to the hoods, grills, and sides of the vehicles,” the release states.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a smaller, four-door sedan, though the color of the vehicle has varied, according to investigators.

Deputies are now on alert, increasing patrols in areas where the rock-throwing incidents have occurred to try and find those responsible.

The incidents have occurred along the following intersections:



W. Quincy Ave. at W. Quincy Pl.

W. Belleview Ave. at High Toll Trail

W. Peakview Ave. at S. Everette Way

W. Bowles Ave. at S. Jay

W. Coalmine Ave. at S. Webster

Deputies said Friday some of the victims did not report the incidents immediately.

“We urge anyone who has experienced a similar incident, and has not yet reported it, to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-271-0211,” deputies said.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is encouraged to call the Tip Line at 303-271-5612. Callers may remain anonymous.