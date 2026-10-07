Some voters in Colorado are seeing Issue 7A about the Front Range Passenger Rail when they shouldn't

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Voters across Colorado Counties may be seeing a ballot question not meant for them.

The Scripps News Group confirmed that some voters across parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, and Weld Counties will be seeing Issue 7A on their ballots when they are not supposed to.

Issue 7A surrounds the creation of a tax within the Front Range Passenger Rail District, which seeks to create a passenger rail line along the Front Range, known as CoCo.

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The Front Range Passenger Rail District includes the entirety of the following municipalities: Arvada, Boulder, Bow Mar, Broomfield, Centennial, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado Springs, Columbine Valley, Denver, Englewood, Federal Heights, Fort Collins, Glendale, Greenwood Village, Lafayette, Lakeside, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland, Manitou Springs, Mountain View, Pueblo, Sheridan, Starkville, Superior, Trinidad and Westminster. It also includes Sterling Ranch Colorado Metropolitan Districts Nos. 1 through 7 in Douglas County.

Front Range Passenger Rail District

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office is aware of the issue and says it will assist the affected counties to ensure the proper votes are counted, although their office did not provide details on how that would work.

Yes, the Department is aware that Ballot Issue 7A was included on more voters’ ballots in Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, and Weld Counties than it should have been following the adoption of SB 26-172. The Department will assist affected Counties so that only eligible voters have their vote in this contest counted. I can’t say more about what that will look like at this time, but will share as soon as possible.



Counties may not begin processing ballots or counting votes in this or any contest until the 19th.

Colorado Secretary of State's Office

The Scripps News Group has reached out to affected counties and the clerks for a response and what their plans will be locally and is awaiting a response.

The Scripps News Group will continue to follow this issue as Election Day approaches.