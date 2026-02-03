Some residents voice concern as Denver moves from paper to digital for property tax bills

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will no longer automatically mail out property tax statements to property owners. Now residents are being diverted to go online to access their property tax statements, but some property owners have concerns about this new change.

“I think that's really going to be difficult. And for my generation and the generation older than me, I think it could really be a hardship for some people,” Denver resident Janelle Blake told Denver7.

The city said switching from paper to digital will save them $100,000 every year in mailing costs.

If you are a Denver property owner, you may have received a notice in the mail within the past week notifying you that your property tax statements are now only available online.

City and County of Denver

Notices to remind residents to pay their property taxes will still be mailed, but the actual detailed property tax statements will be moved to online.

Concerns from residents as Denver moves from paper to digital property tax bills

Blake said she is worried for older adults who aren’t tech savvy, so Denver7 took her concerns straight to the city to find some solutions.

“For folks that may not have access to the internet or a printer at home, you can go to any Denver library and print that statement for free. Folks can also call 311, and request a copy of their statement, which we can mail to them for free,” City and County of Denver Marketing & Communications specialist with the Department of Finance Nick Marion said.

Most property owners pay through their mortgage companies, according to the city. Only 30% of Denver residents are paying the city directly. Since notices were mailed out last week, the city has seen 13,000 people use the website. This new process seems to be working well, according to the city, as less than 1% of property owners have requested a printed copy of their property tax statements.

The city said another major change is property owners can now access multiple years of property tax statements online something that was not available before. The city also said it's open to receiving feedback in order to streamline this service for future years.

If you are a Denver homeowner, click here to access your property tax statements.