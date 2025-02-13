Some people are using AI in their dating profiles. We asked a Denver matchmaker about the trend

Artificial intelligence has made its way into so many aspects of our lives, and now that includes dating. Some single people are using AI to create dating app profiles or even using chatbots to communicate with potential dates.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, I talked with a Denver matchmaker about the good and bad side of AI.

Brandan Radar, the owner of C Factor Matchmaking, prides himself on bringing the human touch from recruiting possible candidates to a lengthy and extensive interview process. I asked him if he's worried AI will pose a threat to his business.

“I think from an efficiency perspective, it makes sense,” he said. “But then you can have two users who have these sort of virtual AI dating assistants who are interacting with each other, so the two people are never actually interacting.”



Radar told me a lot of younger people are already breaking up with the dating apps, and he thinks AI use in this space will only further alienate people. If you do use AI to craft a profile, he said, just make sure it's something you would actually say.

Radar prefers apps that use AI for fun things like personal styling. But the bottom line is, he's encouraging people to go back to the basics.

“I think that people should create more opportunities to connect in their everyday life, like going to a coffee shop where there's going to be a bunch of locals, going to one of these new social clubs that are becoming more and more popular,” he said. “You know, just creating that opportunity to connect in person, and not being afraid to approach people in real life.”