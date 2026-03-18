Some Colorado lawmakers want to rein in sports betting apps because of gambling disorders

DENVER — As Colorado state lawmakers are proposing harm reduction legislation for sports betting, one behavioral health expert tells Denver7 that sports gambling addiction is a growing concern.

SB26-131 would limit sports betting apps from accepting more than five separate deposits from an individual in a 24-hour period, sending mobile push notifications or text messages to account holders and would limit broadcasting ads for sports betting between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. or during a live game. It would also prohibit the offering or acceptance of credit for a bet.

According to the Siena Research Institute, about 22% of Americans have at least one online sportsbook account.

While most people don’t develop an addiction, there is growing concern that the widespread availability of mobile sports betting is aiding a public health crisis. According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, 16% of online sports gamblers met the clinical criteria for gambling disorders.

“The most vulnerable population are young men, probably ages 18-25. They tend to be the ones who are watching sports more frequently. They're more susceptible to taking risks, and they tend to be more impulsive and also, young men's brains don't fully develop until about 26,” said Brad Sjostrom, the director of behavioral health at AdventHealth Porter.

Sjostrom says ads and push notifications can be triggering to those with a gambling disorder.

“If one has a visual and an audio stimulus, they tend to act. It's just they hear that, they look at their phone, they're going to place a bet,” Sjostrom said.

Sjostrom says there are signs a person's sports betting habits have turned unhealthy, such as being in severe debt, being worried about a bet, and losing sleep over it.

Watch Denver7's Jessica Porter's conversation with Brad Sjostrom in the video player below:

Experts say sports betting addiction is a growing concern

If you or someone you know needs help call the Colorado Problem Gamblers Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. This confidential line provides support, referrals and information 24/7.