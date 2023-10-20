Watch Now
Soldier, 20, reported missing from 4th Infantry Division in Fort Carson

Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 11:48:39-04

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 20-year-old soldier has been missing from the 4th Infantry Division (41D) in Fort Carson since Tuesday.

The 41D said Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Frame was last seen in formation at Fort Carson on Tuesday at 5 p.m., but did not report for duty the following morning. His unit's leadership, as well as his family, have been unable to contact him since then, 41D said.

Frame is an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He drives a black Kia Forte with Colorado license plate AYGU52.

41D is working with Frame's family, local law enforcement and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division to find him and get him safely back to Fort Carson.

Anybody with information on Frame's whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Carson Military Consolidated Police Dispatch at 719-526-2333.

