Social media influencer David Lesh facing felony charges in Summit County incident

DENVER — A well-known Colorado influencer and owner of a Denver-based outdoor clothing company is in trouble with authorities again.

David Lesh, 37, turned himself in to Glendale police on Monday after a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection with an assault allegation from last month in Summit County.

Lesh is accused of “violently” assaulting another snowmobiler near the Spring Creek Trailhead on March 25, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the trailhead and talked to the victim, who sustained injuries to the head and neck, the sheriff’s office said. Lesh was not present when deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant on April 17 for felony second-degree assault and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Lesh was released on a $7500.00 bond.

The 37-year-old is no stranger to controversy and has a history of making social media videos that push the envelope.

The founder of Virtika Outerwear was convicted in 2021 for illegally riding a snowmobile near Keystone. He was also accused of illegally accessing an area of Independence Pass in 2019.

Additionally, he faced public outcry after he posted pictures that allegedly showed him standing on a log in Hanging Lake. However, prosecutors believe the photos were faked.

In 2019, Lesh was involved in a small plane accident when his Beechcraft Bonanza went down in Half Moon Bay near San Francisco. The Coast Guard responded and rescued Lesh and one other person.