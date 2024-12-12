'So many memories:' Family of 9 displaced after fire destroys Denver home

DENVER — A family of nine in Denver is devastated after flames ripped through their home and everything they owned — just days before the holidays.

Crews responded to the fire on Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. near Sheridan Blvd. and Mississippi Ave.

Raul Saenz, the owner of the home, said his family was not home at the time of the fire. He said his daughter was the first to alert him of what was going on when he was at work.

"She started calling me, and that's when she told me that the house was on fire. She had just left to go pick up the kids from school, and by the time she got back, the house was already engulfed in flames," Saenz added.

Saenz said the house is where he and his wife have raised their six children and grand-daughter for the past 10 years.

"Being that that's our first house, like, you know. I mean, it was so many memories," Saenz said. "Everything happened in this house and like now, it's, you know, all gone. Just 10 years of memories, just in one second, gone."

Saenz said the family's two pets were at the house when the flames broke out but miraculously survived.

"I have a dog, Grease. But luckily, when the kids got here, she was already out, somehow, I don't know how, no idea," he said. "The cat was the one that was trapped but she came out just fine."

Saenz said they had just finished wrapping and placing all of their presents under their tree the day before the fire happened.

"That's probably the hardest one right there. Because, you know, the kids are just devastated," he added. "Hopefully they have something for Christmas. You know, I'm gonna do my all to at least make that happen for them, but if the community can help me, that would be great, too."

Saenz said they're in need of basic essentials and clothing at the moment. The family has launched a GoFundMe to help them in their time of need.

Click here if you'd like to help.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the fire started in the home's back interior.

The cause is still under investigation.