'So gangster, why don’t you just walk?': Montrose County deputy’s alleged taunt leads to lawsuit

DENVER — A former inmate of the Montrose County Jail is suing the county and two deputies, alleging he was mocked and punched during his incarceration last year.

Denver-based law firm Newman | McNulty, LLC filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Justin McNeil.

The complaint lists Montrose County, Sheriff Gene Lillard, and deputies Michael Taylor and Daniel Lewis as defendants.

The lawsuit claims that on July 3, 2024, McNeil, who was recovering from a gunshot wound, requested a wheelchair to attend an attorney visit, but his request was denied and allegedly mocked.

Taylor reportedly ridiculed McNeil, telling him, “If you think you are such a tough guy, so gangster, why don’t you just walk?” according to the complaint.

The suit further claims that when McNeil stumbled while walking, Taylor reportedly slammed him into a wall and punched him in the face.

Deputy Lewis allegedly did nothing to stop the assault, according to the complaint.

The complaint claims McNeil sustained a gash above his eyebrow, facial swelling, and shoulder pain as a result of the alleged assault, and received only a band-aid before his attorney's visit.

The lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount of compensatory and punitive damages.

Denver7 has reached out to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting a response.