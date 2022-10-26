Snowstorm hitting mountains Wednesday, Front Range may see its first measurable snow early Thursday

DENVER — Residents along the Front Range of Colorado may see their first measurable snow this week.

Two rounds of snow are set to hit Colorado within the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. A storm has already settled in the mountains. Late Wednesday into early Thursday, another storm will move into the urban corridor. The latter, which will arrive as rain, will turn to snow overnight.

If snow does reach the Denver metro area, and does accumulate, it will measure less than an inch, NWS said.

National Weather Service

Multiple winter weather advisories are in place:



6 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday : Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County mountains, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks

: Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County mountains, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks 6 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday : Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet

: Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet Now through noon Thursday : Elkheads in the Park Range, Flat Tops

: Elkheads in the Park Range, Flat Tops Now through 6 p.m. Thursday: Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk, Sawatch Mountains



As of Wednesday morning, the mountains and much of the western slope were already seeing snowfall. This storm will leave 1-2 inches on the western slope before moving farther east, NWS said.

Later Wednesday, a stronger storm will move into western Colorado. A band of snow in this storm will be strong enough to drop 1 inch of snow per hour, mostly between Rocky Mountain National Park and the Eisenhower Tunnel. In total, accumulation could reach 4 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains, NWS said.

"Snow may pile up quickly under this band with up to 4 inches in 6 hours expected in the heavier hit spots. It is because of this threat for heavy snow rates that a winter weather advisory was issued for all our mountain zones," NWS reported.

As for the eastern plains, this storm will initially hit as rain late Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday. Around 3 a.m., it will transition over to snow, according to NWS.

"The first accumulating snowfall of the year for the urban corridor is certainly possible but not guaranteed due to above freezing temperatures during the time of snow and the relatively warm ground temperatures," NWS said.

NWS is predicting a trace of snow up to 1 inch across the western suburbs of Denver. The Palmer Divide could see slightly more.

By Friday and the weekend, temperature will return to normal values and conditions will dry out. NWS noted fire danger may rise during this period.