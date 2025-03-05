Snowplow driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Vail, the town reports

VAIL, Colo. — A snowplow driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Vail on Wednesday morning, marking the first snowplow-involved fatality on record in the mountain town.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Glacier Court, according to the Town of Vail. This is west of the ski resort, tucked in a neighborhood near the Buffehr Creek Trailhead.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, where the pedestrian was declared deceased.

Lions Ridge Loop at Glacier Court is currently closed.

Colorado State Patrol is leading the investigation. This marks the first time a Vail snowplow has been involved in a fatality, the town said.

The city snowplow driver has more than five years of experience of operating a plow in Vail, the town said.

"This was a heartbreaking accident, and our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends,” said Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest.

The victim has not been named as of publishing time. The Eagle County Coroner's Office will identify the person and notify their next of kin.