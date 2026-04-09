Snow plow driver facing charges after January crash with van carrying hockey team in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The snow plow driver who lost control on Interstate 70 and crashed into a sprinter van carrying a youth hockey team earlier this year has been charged with multiple traffic misdemeanors and infractions, the Colorado State Patrol announced on Thursday afternoon. One person died in the crash.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The driver, Colton Weidman, 29, of Littleton, has been charged with:



One count of careless driving causing death (class 1 traffic misdemeanor)

Four counts of careless driving causing serious bodily injury (class 1 traffic misdemeanor)

Three counts careless driving causing bodily injury (class 1 traffic misdemeanor)

Failure to drive in a designated lane (class A traffic infraction)

The crash happened on the morning of Jan. 29 near the exit for Herman Gulch in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Watch Denver7's report from that day about this fatal crash and the rapidly developing situation in Clear Creek County.

1 dead, 8 others injured in crash on eastbound I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel

According to information CSP released at the time, the snowplow driver, later identified as Weidman, was headed westbound on I-70 when he lost control, traveled through the median, broke through the cable rail and crashed into the eastbound lanes. The plow collided with a Toyota Tacoma in the eastbound lanes, and the Toyota ended up crashing through the median and into a BMW in the westbound lanes. The snowplow — which was still in the eastbound lanes — then struck the Transit van, which was traveling east.

The van went down an embankment and the snowplow stopped on the shoulder, CSP said.

Max Calise | Denver7

Eight people in the van were hospitalized — including five children — and the van driver died. Denver7 later learned that the van was carrying a 12uAA girls hockey team from the SC Flyers, based in Santa Clarita, California, according to ABC News affiliate KABC.

Weidman was not injured.

The deceased van driver was identified a few days later as 38-year-old Manuel Alejandro Lorenzana Villegas from Chatsworth, California.

Thursday's announcement about charges came 70 days after the crash.