Smoke visible from Weld, Larimer counties due to haystack fire near Milliken

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in Weld and Larimer counties may notice faint smoke coming from the Milliken area Friday morning due to a haystack fire.

Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) said its firefighters responded to a large haystack fire along the 5800 block of 49th Street, just northeast of Milliken, early Friday.

Nobody has been injured, FRFR reported, but smoke is visible from the surrounding areas.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 9, 8am

More than 40 firefighters from six agencies responded to the fire.

The fire was contained as of 9:30 a.m., but will continue to burn, FRFR said. Crews will remain at the scene to monitor it.

No other details were available as of Friday at 10:30 a.m.