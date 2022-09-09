Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smoke visible from Weld, Larimer counties due to haystack fire near Milliken

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Haystack Fire in Milliken_Front Range Fire Rescue
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 12:30:06-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in Weld and Larimer counties may notice faint smoke coming from the Milliken area Friday morning due to a haystack fire.

Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) said its firefighters responded to a large haystack fire along the 5800 block of 49th Street, just northeast of Milliken, early Friday.

Nobody has been injured, FRFR reported, but smoke is visible from the surrounding areas.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 9, 8am

More than 40 firefighters from six agencies responded to the fire.

The fire was contained as of 9:30 a.m., but will continue to burn, FRFR said. Crews will remain at the scene to monitor it.

No other details were available as of Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive