Smoke plume visible in Denver from prescribed burn in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

DENVER — Prescribed burn activity inside Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge north of Denver is creating a plume of smoke visible for miles.

Firelighters are asking the public not to report the smoke to 911.

The prescribed burns at the arsenal began March 4 and will continue until March 18, weather permitting. The refuge plans to burn up to 2,836 acres.

According to a news release from the refuge, the burns will reinvigorate the growth of native prairie vegetation, reduce accumulated vegetation, manage weed control efforts, and improve habitat to sustain wildlife.

“Safety is the number one priority, and every burn is carefully planned to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, the public and the firefighters,” the release read.