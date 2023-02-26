“Smart” sensors on I-25 promise “really significant” traffic improvements, pilot study shows

Transportation officials have been busy trying to undo the knot that is rush-hour gridlock on Interstate 25 south of Denver by testing a tech-heavy and precision-based traffic management approach — and the results are in.

With CDOT’s coordinated ramp metering system in full operation, afternoon commuters saved 2.5 minutes on average in travel time driving the 14 miles from Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree to University Boulevard in Denver. That was a 14.3% improvement over the time spent traversing that stretch of I-25 before the technology was turned on.

The difference was even sharper during the heaviest hour of the evening commute, with drivers cutting off more than four minutes in travel time between Douglas County and Denver — a 19% improvement in travel time from before the Smart 25 Managed Motorways Pilot Program launched last year.

Morning rush-hour results were less impressive, with an average 2% time savings for commuters during the a.m. peak compared to pre-pilot conditions.

The pilot ran last spring and summer on the northbound lanes of I-25 and officials at the Colorado Department of Transportation have been interpreting the results since.

