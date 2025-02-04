Small rockslide partially blocks path on eastern edge of Staunton State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews hope to clear a small rockslide that tumbled across a trail this week along the eastern edge of Staunton State Park in Jefferson County.

The park reported that the slide happened on Mason Creek Trail within the canyon. The trail is not closed, though bicyclists and equestrians may find it difficult to get around.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

State park officials said they hope to clear the rocks within the week, but noted the rocks have frozen to the ground. Crews will also work to mitigate any future rock falls in this area.

In addition to this warning, park officials said the area has had high winds over the past few days, so visitors may find fallen trees around the park. If you come across this, contact park staff at 303-816-0912 with information about the approximate diameter of the tree and the location.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Staunton State Park is one of Colorado's newest state parks. It includes 37 miles of trails, granite cliffs to climb and a diverse landscape. The park also has 25 campsites. It is located off of Highway 285, about six miles west of Conifer. Click here to learn more about visiting.