Small plane crashes near Erie Municipal Airport; two on board

ERIE, Colo. — Emergency crews in the town of Erie responded to a small plane crash near Erie Municipal Airport on Sunday.

The plane went down just east of the runway at the airport, according to the Erie Police Department.

The airport is located at 395 Airport Drive.

Police said there were two people on board the plane when it crashed. However, their conditions are not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been informed.