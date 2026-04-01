Small overnight fire at Bluff Lake leaves nearby nature center unscathed

DENVER — A small fire broke out at Bluff Lake on Tuesday evening and firefighters were able to contain it before it burned any permanent infrastructure at the Bluff Lake Nature Center.

The center, which is a nonprofit near the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Havana Street, posted online around midnight that a fire was burning along the east and south sides of the lake. The Denver Fire Department and Aurora Fire Department both responded and were able to contain it to about 5.5 acres, the nonprofit said in an 11:30 a.m. update Wednesday.

The cattail marsh is the only part of the property that burned.

Bluff Lake Nature Center

"Thankfully, there was little to no wind last night and the fire department was able to manage it and mitigate damage," the nonprofit wrote online. "The fire spread from the south and firefighters were able to save the boardwalk and all other infrastructure from damage."

Denver firefighters helped put out some hotspots on Wednesday morning.

Bluff Lake Nature Center

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"We certainly hoped this would never happen, but are grateful for our ongoing fire mitigation efforts which include partnerships with our local fire departments," the center said. "We look forward to watching the new cattails grow in the coming months, seeing how nature adapts and evolves."

Denver7 is currently following if Denver City Council will be open to changing the city's new sidewalk fee after the nature center was stuck with a nearly $15,000 bill earlier this year. Here's the latest on that story.