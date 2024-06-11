Watch Now
Small fire burning on Barr Lake State Park property is contained

Fire burns on Barr Lake State Park property on June 11, 2024.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jun 11, 2024

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A small fire began burning on Barr Lake State Park property on Tuesday afternoon and is now contained.

The fire was initially reported at 1:24 p.m. near Piccadilly Road and E. 128th Avenue and as of 5 p.m., burned 10 acres, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said.

As a precaution, CPW closed the Nature Center.

As of 5 p.m., the fire is contained, CPW said.

Adams County Fire Rescue said the fire began in a small structure in the backyard of a residential home and spread to a large tree, a car, a small structure and construction materials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Adams County Fire Rescue confirmed they do not suspect arson.

Nobody was injured.

The Westminster Fire Department and Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted Adams County.

