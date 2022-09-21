Small fire breaks out in Waterton Canyon overnight

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A small fire burned about half an acre in Waterton Canyon early Wednesday morning after rodents chewed on wires.

West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said the fire burned on a steep slope near the Strontia Springs Dam, which is about 6.2 miles upstream of the mouth of Waterton Canyon on the South Platte River.

Thanks to an increase in humidity overnight, firefighters were able to get to the flames, build a hose line to move water upslope, dig a fire line around the perimeter, and ultimately slow the fire's progress, WMFR said.

Later in the morning, crews continued to work to put out hot spots.

During the subsequent investigation, WMFR determined that rodents had chewed on wires in an electric box, which shorted out the system and started the fire in the dry grass.

No structures were threatened while the fire was burning.