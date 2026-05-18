Small earthquake recorded near Walsenburg in southern Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — A small earthquake was recorded about three miles southwest of Walsenburg early on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS's review, it was estimated as a magnitude 3.0 earthquake. These are categorized as "weak" and typically do not result in any damage.

USGS The star at the bottom of this map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the epicenter of the earthquake.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted online to say that its area field manager is working with local partners in Walsenburg "for any impacts following a 3.0 earthquake this morning in the area."

Colorado is no stranger to small earthquakes. And it has seen some of a larger magnitude, like 5.0 and higher.

According to the Colorado Geological Survey, Colorado is considered an "active tectonic province that is essentially being pulled apart where the Rio Grande Rift cuts north/south across the mountainous, central part of the state."

"The active landscape of the state — with the still-rising mountains containing thousands of faults — features over 90 potentially active faults and more than 700 recorded earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher since 1867," their website reads.

The Colorado Geological Survey tracks all of Colorado's notable earthquakes, which has included the following:



Oct. 11, 1960: 5.5 magnitude quake in Montrose/Ridgway

Jan. 5, 1966: 5.0 magnitude northeast of Denver

Jan. 23, 1966: 5.5 magnitude along the Colorado-New Mexico border, near Dulce, New Mexico

Aug. 9, 1967: 5.3 magnitude northeast of Denver

Nov. 27, 1967: 5.2 magnitude northeast of Denver

Aug. 22, 2011: 5.3 magnitude near Trinidad

The Colorado Geological Survey is a state government agency within the Colorado School of Mines.

The USGS reports that the largest earthquake to hit Colorado within the period of historic record was likely in November 1882, when a magnitude 6.6 quake shook the land west of Fort Collins. It caused minor damage in Colorado and southern Wyoming.