Small business owner: ‘Diverse and eclectic’ Aurora an ‘obvious stop’ for Trump campaign

Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Aurora Friday afternoon, Denver7’s morning team was out in the community hearing from residents about his visit.

One of those stops was at Rosenberg’s Bagels in the Stanley Marketplace, where we spoke with founder and owner Joshua Pollack about the attention on the city.

“Because Aurora is so diverse and so eclectic, I think it's an obvious stop for people on their campaign trail,” Pollack said. “[There are] a lot of different groups of people that any politician is going to want to win over their vote. So it makes total sense.”

Trump has not made it a secret that central to his visit is the presence of Venezuelan gang members in Aurora. He has made Aurora the face of his stance on immigration. Pollack told Denver7 that narrative has been “blown out of proportion.”

He said Aurora is a safe and family-friendly place.

“We love Aurora,” he said. “It's rich with a lot of different languages. And what's most exciting to me is the eclectic food scene here.”